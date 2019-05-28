Chipping Fair steams ahead

Chipping Steam Fair celebrated its 21st birthday with a record breaking number of exhibits.

The three day event over the Bank Holiday weekend offered an abundance of events and attractions.

Stephanie and Richard Dugdale and granddaughter Kitty Brennand (10), with vintage bicycles

Fair secretary Mark Craig said: “Saturday was record-breaking for attendance.

“Sunday and Monday were a wee bit wet but we soldiered on between the showers. It was a bit muddy but still a great show with over 1,000 superb exhibits, which is one of the largest shows in the north west if not the largest.”

Highlights included the appearance of one of the oldest steam engines and a display of vehicles marking the 100th anniversary of local company W. H. Bowker. As well as vintage vehicles the event also included displays, a gift and craft fair and children’s entertainments and live music, including the Bolton Caledonian Pipe Band.

Mark added: “The committee would like to thank the team of dedicated superb volunteers. The whole village gets involved and it’s a village thing.”

Alan Bonney with Ural 750 motorbike and sidecar

Exhibits also included cars, more than 200 vintage tractors and motorcycles as well as steam engines.

Proceeds from the event go to help local charities and good causes. Since the show began more than £110,000 has been distributed to help local organisations and causes.

The event was established by Mary Harrison in 1998.

Alfie Gammon takes a closer look at the vintage tractors

Luke Blackburn, Neil Ensor and Alex Hampshire, pictured front, Frank Brown, David Browne and David Hampshire with a 25 pound field gun

Winefride Slater presents the Harry Slater trophy with the help of Florence, Freddie Slater and Olivia Slater to David and Zoe Garstang for their rush and cane seating work

Edward Atkinson and Josh Milnes with their half size replica Atkinson steam wagon