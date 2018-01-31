Cheese night in aid of Noah Walton of Broughton raises hundreds for Alder Hey

A cheesy night at home has raised more than £600 for a children’s hospital.

With Alder Hey Children’s Hospital being a familiar place for three-year-old Noah Walton, his parents Janet Kidd and Alan Walton are campaigning to raise awareness of his rare condition - Hirschsprung’s disease, a condition that affects the large intestine (colon) and causes problems with passing stool.

They organised a mulled wine and cheese night at their friend’s farm house in Goosnargh.

Janet, of Broughton, said: "Noah is doing okay, but he will be under Alder Hey until he is 18. He goes through phases of sickness and diarrhoea and is up and down with his tummy. This will affect him his whole life.

“Noah and I handed the money in during one of our regular check ups at Alder Hey and they were delighted with the money.

“They could not believe that a small gathering with family and friends raised that much. I am really pleased that we managed to raise a phenomenal amount of money.

“I wanted the money to go towards researching and treating Hirschsprung’s disease and I believe a lot of money has recently gone towards trials in this field, so I am really pleased this is making an impact.

“During the evening, we sold novelty cheeses, homemade cakes, mulled wine and we also had an amazing raffle, with some great prizes from pubs, restaurants, and local businesses.

“After a few hours we sold all the cakes, drank most of the mulled wine, sold a huge amount of raffle tickets and sold a great deal of cheese, raising a massive £644.92.

“I had a lot of help from my family and friends, including Janet and John Cookson who opened up their home, my brother Andrew Kidd and friends Claire Cornthwaite and Becci Raby. I am also grateful to a family friend who donated £100 and Carron Lodge, in Inglewhite, where I got my cheese at discount price .