Casualty cut free from wreckage after rush hour collision in Chorley

Rush hour traffic had to be diverted after a road collision in Chorley today.

The two-vehicle crash blocked the Flat Iron Roundabout outside McDonalds as emergency services battled to free a casualty from one of the vehicles.

Two fire crews from Chorley used cutting equipment to reach the casualty who was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened shortly before 7am on the A6, Clifford Street, and caused tailbacks on the A6 from Union Street to Stump Lane.

Police diverted traffic, including the bus service 125, around the incident, which blocked the roundabout for more than two hours.