Can you volunteer as an elf for Galloway's Christmas grotto in Preston?

Who wants to become an elf and spread festive cheer?

Galloway’s Society for the Blind and St George’s Shopping Centre is once again joining forces to bring a free grotto and gift wrapping service to shoppers.

Santa with Chief Elf Charlotte at the launch of Galloway's Santa's grotto at St George's Centre, with manager Andrew Stringer

The charity is today appealing for volunteers.

Emma Russ, senior fund-raiser at Galloway’s, said: “Our volunteer roles range from gift wrapping, or even acting as a body double for Santa himself. No previous experience is needed and all costumes and training is provided. Some volunteers donate two hours, others donate in excess of 30 hours over the month, but every single offer of help makes a world of difference. Over the years, our efforts at St George’s have raised thousands of pounds which has enabled Galloway’s to support even more people through sight loss; a challenging and life-changing experience.”

Charlotte Carnell, 20, volunteer elf, added: “I volunteered in the grotto last year and it was such a wonderful experience. I did one day a week as an elf in the grotto, my role was to take and print pictures of the children with Santa along with manage the queue. It was really helpful to add the customer service experience to my CV too. The team of volunteers were brilliant to work with, being part of something so humbling and festive made Christmas a really great experience for me! I’d recommend it to anybody who wants to spread some cheer and has some free time this December.”

Andrew Stringer, general manager at St George’s Shopping Centre, added: “We’ve teamed up with Galloway’s once again to offer local children a free fun grotto experience, while our free gift wrapping service will take the hassle out of wrapping for shoppers.

“While both services are free we would encourage shoppers to give a little something back in the form of a donation to Galloway’s.

“Plus, if you have some time spare this year to help as a Santa body double or a gift wrapper, then we’d love to hear from you.”

The grotto will open on Saturday November 25 and runs every weekend up to December 10. From December 13, the grotto opens 11am until 5pm every day until Christmas Eve. The gift wrapping service will be open daily from December 13. To volunteer email emma.russ@galloways.org.uk.

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000.

To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels;

Call: 01772 744148

Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070.

or

Send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.