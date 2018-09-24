Cage-fighter turned musician performs at Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar

Former MMA/Cage-fighter turned musician Kris Barras is having quite the year.

He had a nearly-sold out March headline tour, supported Beth Hart on her UK April/May tour, played Ramblin’ Man Fair, and joined Supersonic Blues Machine with Billy F. Gibbons as the bands singer/guitarist on tour through July.

And last night, he was due to wow the crowd at Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar as part of his month-long UK tour.

He said: “We have really tried to reach some areas that we haven’t played in before, as well as returning to some of the cities that we did acoustically on the Beth Hart Tour.

“It will be great to go back to those with the full, electric set! We’ve finally got some Scottish dates in there too, which I’m really looking forward to.”

As a former MMA fighter, the Devon-born singer and guitarist has fought in front of 8,000 people, lived in Las Vegas, dealt with bankruptcy, unleashed blues fury on stages across Europe – and been voted one of the best 13 blues guitarists in the world.