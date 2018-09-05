Weekend in Preston is the grand prize

Win a luxury weekend - in Preston

To celebrate Lancashire Encounter, Preston Council has arranged a competition to win a luxury weekend in Preston.

The prize draw gives a night at the new Winckley Square Hotel, dinner at Fino tapas and vouchers for Preston Market.

Councillor Brian Rollo, Cabinet member for environment at Preston City Council, said: “Lancashire Encounter is gearing up to be another fantastic weekend for Preston and I’m pleased that Preston Markets is one of the key venues for the festival.

“This is an amazing prize for someone to win and showcases many aspects of what Preston has to offer.”

To enter, go to the Visit Preston Facebook page, tag the person you would bring with you and someone else who should enter.