Success is brewing for Scorton woodturner now Jamie Oliver's a fan

Artisan woodturner William Firth had celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in a bit of a froth over his hand-made beer tap handles during a recent TV series.

William’s unique creations were featured when “Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast” visited the environmentally-friendly Good Things Brewing Company in Brighton.

William's wooden beer tap handles impressed Jamie Oliver

The programme focused on the firm’s mission to become the world’s first self-sustaining brewery.

And William was sitting at home in Scorton near Garstang when he spotted his work on show in the company’s taproom.

“We created hand-etched handles for Good Things Brewing out of beautiful European beech,” said William, who is following in the laithe marks of his grandfather, award-winning wood turner Eric Firth.

“We had a great time working with such a forward-thinking company which shares my vision on environmental commitment and sustainability.”

William took the plunge to set up his own woodworking studio in 2016. Now his beautiful, high quality original pieces are not only being snapped up by local customers, but being endorsed by high profile supporters like Jamie (inset).

Good Things Brewing chose to stock William’s unique creations, all made from sustainable and striking woods such as European oak, American black walnut, purpleheart and zebrawood.

His designs have brought recommendations and endorsements and he admits to being stunned when a store in Paris requested to stock his work.

“More companies are seeking naturally sourced products to support environmentally friendly, plastic free trading,” he said.

“Whether it’s a wooden cake knife or a set of furniture, I’m truly passionate about every item we create.”