Second edition for rambling book telling Catterall's forgotten industrial history

A paperback book telling the story of Catterall’s forgotten industrial history has proved so popular it has gone into a second edition.

‘A Ramble Around Catterall and District’ was initially published in late 2016. It was a sure fire success with people interested in local history and rambling, and with supporters of the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Fund/Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity which received the proceeds from sales.

Now, with sponsorship of Catterall Parish Council, a second edition (with a print-run of 200 copies) has been launched – again with cash raised from sales going to CRY.

Author ‘Joe Lane’ is also planning two walks this summer around what he calls “the industrial bits of Catterall.”

The simple sounding title belies the depth of research undertaken by ‘Joe Lane’.

The book is packed with history, geography, topographical facts, old photos, maps, statistics reminiscences, reports from old newspapers and fascinating information about the village’s largely forgotten industrial history.

The second edition includes minor amendments and updates – for example some of the places mentioned have closed eg the Punchbowl at Churchtown, and the Convenience Store in Catterall.

Explaining the genesis of the book, ‘Joe’ said: “As a retired civil engineer specialising in water engineering, I have always been intrigued by the former industries which the Rivers Calder and Wyre supported in the village.

“Finding readily-available information about the topic was difficult as Catterall, despite being a major industrial centre for about 100 years from the late 18th century, always seems to get overlooked on historical matters in favour of the bucolic charms of Garstang.

“So I decided to research the industry side of things and ended up being drawn into the area’s dysfunctional social history as well. And I threw in a few bits about the environs of Catterall which I frequently pass on my cycle rides.”

A ramble around Catterall is now on sale, price £8, from Car Care, High Street, Garstang, and the Visit Garstang Tourist information office near Booths.

As with money raised from the earlier sales, all proceeds from the walk will go to the Matthew Hesmondhalgh / CRY charity.

Catterall man Matthew was only 22 when he died on a night out in 2011. The charity aims to reduce the frequency of sudden cardiac death in young people.