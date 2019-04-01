Renowned photographer Phil Garlington goes from snapping Royalty to helping build social media presence through Lifestyle Brand Photography

An award-winning photographer who has snapped many famous names including the late Princess Diana is now offering to help businesses promote their brand on social media.

Phil Garlington, whose work has previously appeared in top publications including Hello and OK magazines, will be leading Lifestyle Brand Photography sessions, providing local firms the opportunity to tell their brand’s story on a more personal level, using a mixture of photo journalism, lifestyle and portraiture.

A business photo taken by Parl Garlington, of Longridge

Phil aims to help companies communicate their brand across various platforms including social media, enhancing their presence and expand their marketing reach whilst also telling the story of the brand in a visibly compelling way.

The 59-year-old, who has been a professional photographer since graduating at university in 1979, decided to expand his repertoire after being inspired by the rise of Lifestyle Brand Photography in the United States, where he has a large client base.

He explains: “The popularity of this style of images makes it easier for businesses here in the UK to embrace it as well.

“You can use the images to build and manage relationships with dream clients or encourage engagement with your brand.

“The ‘lifestyle’ approach to the images makes your brand more relatable and personal. Lifestyle Brand Photography gives your company and your brand an authentic visual presence to attract or maintain your ideal audience.

“Social media has really changed a lot of things. Everybody needs to have a presence on all the social media platforms and content needs to be current and relevant.

“In today’s fast-paced digital world, people want to know who they are buying from, who they are engaging with and who they are consuming content from.

“Businesses want to post something everyday but they don’t know what photos to use.

“A session with me will help businesses tell their story in compelling settings that will set them apart from competition.

“I offer monthly consultations to discuss how they want to present themselves. We figure out a story and journey so they know what to post and what images to use.

“People tend to use bad quality photos on their phone or stock images, but I will help them to be more personal and engaging.”

Phil’s dedication and craft has put him in demand worldwide, and he has been called upon to photograph many top celebrities, sports stars, members of Parliament including Prime Ministers and even royalty including Princess Diana.

Phil adds: “I can’t say who I have photographed but there have been a few.

“Whenever there is a royal visit in the area, I tend to be the person people turn to.

“I also do weddings and portraits and have covered a few high profile weddings. I won UK Wedding Photographer of the Year in 2000.

“All these jobs are exciting in their own way, as I see them all differently.

“It is very diverse as one minute I can be working on a farm and the next day I could be in London, photographing architecture.

“I have done all sorts of weird and wonderful things. When the Lancashire Post building was being built, they wanted me to take pictures of the infrastructure.

“I said it should be an aerial shot and I was soon winced on a crane swinging several feet in the air.

“I also remember doing a shot for the military and I ended up in a helicopter with the side doors open, taking photos from the edge.

“I was also the first photographer to be allowed access all areas at Bolton Wanderers. I was in their changing rooms, at the training ground - everywhere. I also flew to Marseille with them.

“And I did the same with Lancashire Cricket Club when they played at Lord’s.”

For more information, contact Phil Garlington on 01772 785 089 or visit www.philgarlington.com.