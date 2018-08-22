Rail disruption and traffic congestion predicted for Bank Holiday

Highways England is preparing to lift and complete hundreds of miles of roadworks to help people travelling over the August Bank Holiday.

But there is less good news for rail passengers travelling this weekend.

Roads are expected to be busy as motorists head for the coast and tourist destinations.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible for this August getaway and that’s why we’re keeping more than 97 per cent of the road network we manage free from roadworks.

“We’d remind people about the importance of checking their vehicle before setting off. Simple things like checking fuel and oil levels, tyre pressure and that all the lights work properly can keep you moving.”

On the rail network, Lancashire train travellers to London are being warned that Euston Station will be closed on August 25 and 26 to allow Network Rail to replace the ageing North Wembley junction. There will also be rail works on some services, and Northern says that it expects to be running only around 30 per cent of normal services over the whole weekend.

And members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Northern will walk out on Saturday in an ongoing row about the role of guards on trains.

The Lancashire weather meanwhile is expected to be sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, and a temperature of around 17C.

Manchester Airport is expecting 416,000 passengers to travel through over the three days