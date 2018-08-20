Overnight closures on M6 for repairs

There will be overnight closures on the M6 this week while Highways England staff work on the damaged bridge.

The M6 southbound will be closed between junctions 33 at Lancaster to 32 at Broughton and junction with the M55 from 8pm to 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The closure is to allow work to continue on the motorway bridge that was damaged when a lorry crash into it on July 26.

The entire motorway was closed for almost 24 hours on the day of the crash, leading to tailbacks miles long and total gridlock in Preston.

Since then, Highways England officers have made the bridge safe, but lane 1 has remained closed while temporary support propped up the bridge.

A Highways England spokesman said: “After the bridge strike last month we’ve been working to relocate the temporary support – allowing us to reopen lane 1.

“This should be completed by 6am on Thursday. Thanks for your patience.”

The diversion from junction 33 will use the southbound A6 and eastbound M55