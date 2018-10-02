'Model' firm to bulldoze Preston's old indoor market and car park

A £1.5m scheme to flatten the old indoor market hall and multi-storey car park in Preston will begin in January.

And the contract has gone to a city-based demolition firm as part of the nationally acclaimed Preston Model.

The Bradley Group, of Kent Street, got the job as the city council continues to look after local firms with its community wealth building agenda.

While the 1960s market hall was closed in February and replaced with a £3m state-of-the-art building under the outdoor market canopy, the car park is still in use and will continue to operate until Christmas.

When demolition is complete the area will be cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex, along with a replacement multi-storey car park.

Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment, said: “Markets Quarter is Preston City Council’s flagship project and we are delighted to be moving into the fourth phase with the appointment of Bradley Group to demolish the old market hall and car park.

“This will lead the way for the final phase of the works which will complete the transformation of the area.”

Andrew Hill, contracts manager of Bradley Group, added: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded this contract and be part of the Markets Quarter scheme. This exciting project has been making history at every phase and we are pleased to be part of that story.”

The total value of the contract is just over £1.5m.