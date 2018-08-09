Fresh train misery as more strike dates announced

Passengers using Northern trains are facing yet more disruption with the announcement of fresh strike action.

Workers are to stage a series of fresh 24-hour strikes on three consecutive Saturdays - August 25 and September 1 and 8.

The strike announcement follows the break-down of talks between the RMT union and train companies over the role of guards on trains.

The union has been embroiled in a row over driver-only operation for more than two years and has launched strikes against four train operators still involved, including Northern.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for genuine and serious talks."