County Council's cabinet considers £11m new cuts and savings

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet will consider an £11m package of wide-ranging cuts and economies when it meets next week.

Savings proposed range from cutting property maintenance, to ending grants to voluntary and community organisations and raising fees for NoW travel card holders.

A shake-up of some services is planned, while a proposal to dry out non recyclable waste to cut landfill costs will create 13 new full time equivalent jobs and could save more than £1m.

The council says its financial position is “extremely challenging” with a forecasted funding gap of nearly £49m in 2018/19 rising to £144m in 2021/22.

Proposed economies include removing:

• £2.25m from the property repairs and maintenance budget

• £1.25 m from the Children and Family Wellbeing Services, including some job cuts and changes

• Stopping part funding 17 PCSO (Police and Community support officers) posts to save £265,000.

It is predicted eight PCSO posts could go.

• Cutting £1.026m from the budget for learning, disability and autism residential reviews.

•Saving £1.190m by reviewing Special Guardianship Order policies, cutting some payments to guardians

• Ending £.673m of Central Gateway Fund grants to the voluntary and community faith sector,

• Reducing £450,000 services to looked after children.

• Cutting £300,000 from the Youth Offfending Team spending

•Cutting nearly £400,000m from community transport services reducing Dial-a-Ride services and renegotiating the the Community Transport Consortium contract.

•Increasing charges for elderly and disabled NoW card holders (concessionary travel) Anyone with a Now card travelling by bus before 9.30am will see fares doubled from 50p to £1.00. This will save £87,000

• Cut £280,000 from library book and e and audio book funding.

Council leader Coun Geoff Driver said: “In common with every council in the country we are having to make difficult decisions about how we use our resources while ensuring the books are balanced. “