Are you missing out on better broadband? New figures show how you could save money

Homeowners in the region are missing out on faster internet connections – and wasting money, according to figures out today.

New data from telecommunications regulator Ofcom reveals half of North West households could switch to faster broadband.

More than nine in 10 homes and offices (93 per cent) in the North West can now get superfast broadband, but less than half have taken it up.

And many people are paying more than they need to. Around four million UK households with old-style, basic broadband have passed their initial deal and could switch to superfast for the same – or less – money than they currently pay.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: “We’ve found half of North West households could boost their broadband and upgrade to a faster connection today – in many cases paying the same, or less than, their current deal. So if you’ve been on the same broadband deal for years, you could save money and get better broadband.”

Ofcom has launched Boost Your Broadband, a major information campaign to help people find out how they could access faster broadband and save money. The campaign is backed by consumer champion Gloria Hunniford OBE, Which? and the Government Departments for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

A new website – BoostYourBroadband.com – allows people to easily check what type of broadband they can get in their area, and offers impartial advice on how to find the best deal.