Bounce-a-thon at Preston City and UCLAN Trampoline Clubs raises £1,700 for Rosemere

There was much jumping for joy by members of Preston City and UCLAN Trampoline Clubs, who raised £1,779 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by staging a 24 hour bounce-a-thon.

For related stories click here /preston-city-trampoline-club-to-host-24-hour-bounce-event-1-8954067 and /staff-from-bamber-bridge-firm-run-for-rosemere-1-8831320

Cat Perrin as a flying unicorn

The jump marathon was the idea of 22-year-old Adele Brindle, of Ashton, a member of both clubs, which share a trampoline centre on the Lane Ends Trading Estate in Blackpool Road, Ashton.

Adele persuaded 14 other trampolinists to bounce with her for 24 hours to help the charity raise funds for its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal in tribute to her late dad John, who died six years ago. He had received treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is also now treating her grandad Jeff Robertson.

Her coach Frank Robson also joined them for the night shift after his dad and club founder Colin Robson opened up the centre earlier in the day to members of the public, who were invited to keep the bounce-a-thon going by trying out the Olympic sport for free.

Adele, who used to compete at top regional level, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. So many people came along to get involved. It was exhausting. We ended up having a little disco over night to keep the spirits up. We are bruised and aching but over the moon we managed to do it.”

Natasha King

24-hour bouce-a-thon for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Adele Brindle

Lara Betteridge

Rebecca Stratfull

Adele Brindle's son, Jonathan Brindle-Wright