Big nosing the way into a new era

Sometimes a film or film star starts a conversation and breaks boundaries, normalising prejudices and leading a new era.

Trainspotting threw open the realities of drug use, Annie Hall broke the fourth wall for the first time and Brokeback Mountain was a game-changer for LGBT characters.

The Blair Witch Project used found footage and was the first to harness the internet.

Queen Laitifah and a number of other actresses have now broken the depressingly skinny leading lady mould.

Now, finally, the impregnable barrier of life with a larger than is aesthetically acceptable nose has been smashed - thanks to, of all people, Lady Gaga in A Star is born.

As a lady of not inconsiderable noggin myself (inherited from my Celtic father), I can confirm that Lady G’s forthrightness about the disadvantages of not possessing the standard button designer nose rings very true, despite it being all the rage in Roman times.

Throughout my life, I’ve often thought the first thing I’d do on winning the lottery (imminent any day now) would be to do a Jennifer Aniston and get a nose job - it certainly worked for her and now you mention it, Kylie Jenner.

But now I’m older I’m past the point of caring that my face will never fit properly in a diving mask or that I’m more likely to fall over when it’s windy and have realised that all the most intelligent people in this world have a decent-sized beak.

After all, they survived playground ribbing, teenage insecurity, an inability to find sunglasses that fit, as well as the problems of a suffering a cold with a larger, dripping, schnoz- it makes large-nosed people hardened to the naysayers and more determined.

Just look at Barbra Streisand.

Of course big nose-ism isn’t new but women in particular (men are less likely to be discriminated against for their large snout) are fighting back.

One woman (fellow journalist Radhika Sanghani) has even launched a campaign, encouraging women to upload pics and hashtag #sideprofileselfie to combat what she calls the patriarchal idea of women being small, delicate and cute.

It’s true, if you think about it.

Let’s face it, large noses are now leading from the front.

