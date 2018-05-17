Barry brings the shades of the Big O to Grand Theatre

Barry Steele began his route to full time work as a Roy Orbison tribute artist on a family holiday in Cornwall - when his family entered him into a talent competition.

Although he sang Robbie Williams’ hit Angels, he was told he sounded just the The Big O... And the rest, as they say is history.

This time round, he comes to the Grand with a show billed as ‘an upbeat and contemporary slant on Orbison’s legacy’.

A spokesman said: “Barry Steele and Friends take audiences on a musical journey from the early Sun years through to the late 1980s, when Orbison was experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity and worked with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and others.”

BARRY STEELE AND FRIENDS: THE ROY ORBISON STORY

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Sunday, May 20