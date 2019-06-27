Armed forces trophy for Rossendale group

A special trophy to recognise groups or people that contribute to Lancashire’s armed forces community has been presented to an East Lancashire charity.

The Tom Davies Trophy was awarded to Haslingden-Based Veterans in Communities (VIC) at County Hall, Preston, this week as part of the county council’s build up to Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday, June 29.

Vic provides a range of activities for people who have served in the armed forces, or emergency services across Rossendale, Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale.

Activities support people who are having difficulties returning to civilian life after serving in the forces. They are led by veterans or retired members of the emergency services and include everything from training opportunities and walking, to horticulture and singing groups.

The annual award was presented at a special event at County Hall, which brought together representatives from the county council, local organisations, military organisations and others.

The trophy was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO, accompanied by the Chairman of Lancashire County Council.

County Coun Paul Rigby, Chairman of Lancashire County Council, said: “I’m honoured to present the Tom Davies Trophy to Veterans in Communities.

“By offering a range of activities to support veterans, this group makes a tremendous contribution to the lives of people who have served and their families.

“Congratulations to Veterans in Communities for its invaluable work.”