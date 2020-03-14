Armed forces say farewell to Chorley war hero John.

Armed forces personnel, from top brass to cadets, turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Second World War pilot John Valentine in Chorley.

The former Bomber Command flier, who died aged 96, was given a full military send-off only days after it seemed he would be buried with only a handful of mourners.

RAF top brass salute a WW2 hero.

An appeal for ex-servicemen and women to rally round for a war hero on his final journey resulted in representatives of the RAF, Army and Royal Navy turning out at St Mary’s RC Church.

“It was an excellent turnout,” said Kinga Grzeczynska who gave the eulogy.

“There were Wing Commanders and Squadron Leaders and right through the ranks. We even had young cadets who took time out of school.

“Her Majesty’s Armed Forces came together to say goodbye to one of their own and give him the funeral he deserved as a war hero.”