Alfie Boe sings a birthday surprise for Stanley House Hotel owner Nora

If Alfie Boe could perform at the Queen’s 92nd birthday, he felt it was only right he make a return to Lancashire to sing many happy returns to one of his biggest fans.

World renowned operatic singer Alfie Boe took a break from the West End to make an exclusive surprise appearance to celebrate the 90th birthday of Nora Walker, who owns Stanley House Hotel and Spa.

Acclaimed in his operatic roles and as Jean Valjean in the musical theatre version of Les Misérables, Alfie Boe took to the stage to treat the Mellor-based venue’s guests to a glittering performance comprising ten of his top hits including Bring Him Home, The Way You Look Tonight, Mambo and Stompin’ at the Savoy.

The showstopping party also saw the world-famous singer, who was born in Blackpool, serenade the birthday girl with a stunning rendition of Happy Birthday.

Nora, who has three children and four grandchildren, is the wife of the late Fred Walker, co-founder of Walker Steel.

Owned by the Walker family, Stanley House was transformed from a dilapidated manor house to a hotel in 2004 and has since won a string of national accolades for its spa, dining and wedding offering.

Nora Walker enjoys her birthday cake with staff at Stanley House 'Photo by www.ashtonphotography.co.uk

The exclusive affair for 70 of Nora’s closest friends and family included arrival cocktails in The Grill, followed by a lavish three-course bespoke dinner menu, with celebrations continuing into the early hours.

She said: “Alfie’s my absolute favourite. He performed at the Queen’s 92nd birthday last year, so to have him headline my celebrations was a real dream come true. His performance was outstanding.

“I’m so grateful my wonderful family created such a starry night of surprises - all our guests were as amazed and shocked as I was.

The Glassbrooks family: Simon, Florecita, Carolyn and Rolando Glassbrook with Alfie Boe

“It was full of cherished moments and I really don’t know how they managed to keep the evening’s incredible entertainment under wraps.”

Meanwhile Nora enjoyed a second celebration with staff at Stanley House, who had made her a giant birthday cake.

Fans can catch Alfie in a special concert production of Les Miserables in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre in London this summer.

He will be joined by Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas.