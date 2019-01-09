A winter donation to help Preston's homeless

A Preston charitable group has collected winter clothing and food for the homeless.

BAPS Charities, Preston, based at the Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, says it sees the donation as part of an on-going commitment to serve the needy in the local community.

Both children and adult volunteers collected a range of warm pieces of clothing, including jumpers, jackets and trousers, as well as a large collection of tinned food. These in turn have been donated to city charity Emmaus, which works to assist the homeless.

Nitin Patel, a lead volunteer at BAPS Charities in Preston, said::“Being homeless is unimaginable in a first world country like ours, but unfortunately it’s a sad reality. We hope that the clothes and food can provide some comfort and assistance to those without a roof over their heads.”

* The Preston BAPS group meets at the Mandir on Ribble Bank Street see www.bapscharities.org/uk/preston

* To learn more about the work of Emmaus, see ‪www.emmaus.org.uk/preston.