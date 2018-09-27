8 of Lancashire’s spookiest events this Halloween

Autumn is now is full swing, which means darker nights, a dip in temperatures and of course, Halloween.

Lancashire has an array of spooky events surrounding the Halloween period, so whether it’s ghost tours, ghost-rides or family-friendly festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Blackpool Tower Ballroom will be hosting a family-friendly Halloween party to remember

Farmaggedon, Ormskirk

Farmaggedon has been voted as one of the top scare attractions in the world, combining both indoor and outdoor interaction.

It consists of 5 Scare Zones including a secret maze, The House of Rock, Freak Street and outdoor Zombie Paintball.

Providing hours of fun, if you’re looking for a scare this Halloween then this is a great place to go.

Visit: Flatmans Lane, Downholland, Ormskirk L39 7HW- farmaggedon.co.uk/



Scare Kingdom Scream Park, Blackburn, October 5- November 4

Scare Kingdom Scream Park offers guests the ultimate Halloween experience, combining live actors, special effects and thrills across seven all-new scare attractions and experiences.

This year’s attractions include the Death Chamber, Flesh Market and Zombiegeddon.

Visit: Hawkshaw Farm Park, Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, Blackburn, BB2 7JA- scarekingdom.com/halloween-season





Halloween Family Party, Blackpool Tower, October 27 and October 31

Blackpool Tower Ballroom are hosting a family-friendly Halloween party to remember.

Entertainment includes Hayley Kay, Bob Wooding Halloween balloon show, Halloween thriller dance routines, a fancy dress competition and a UV party.

Visit: The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ- theblackpooltower.com/events/halloween-family-party/



Ghost Tours at Hoghton Tower, Hoghton

What better way to celebrate Halloween that on a ghost tour through the darkened halls of the Hoghton Tower? Encounter spectres from the past and learn about the ghostly happenings from across the centuries. Various dates from October 12 onward.

Visit: Hoghton, near Preston, PR5 0SH- hoghtontower.co.uk/



Southport Halloween Festival, Southport

Experience Halloween in Southport with the annual Halloween Festival and watch as the town turns spooky for a half-term full of family fun.

Taking place in the town centre and across and variety of venues, this festival will boast a multitude of performances, spooky surprises and frights round every corner, making Southport the place to be this Halloween.

Visit: visitsouthport.com/whats-on/southport-halloween-festival



Halloween Ghost Trains, Bury- 26, 27, 31 October

The East Lancs Railway presents the Halloween Ghost Train. Take a ride to Rawtenstall and back alongside a host of giggling ghouls, going through haunted stations and spooky tunnels.

Visit: Bolton Street Station, Bury, Lancashire, BL9- eastlancsrailway.org.uk/



Halloween Party on Central Pier, Blackpool, 27 Oct 2018 - 31 Oct

From October 27-31 from 7pm onwards, Central Pier Blackpool with be hosting a free Halloween Party, with a variety of entertainment, prizes, competitions, magic and more.

Visit: Central Pier, Blackpool, Blackpool, FY1 5BB- facebook.com/events





Halloween & Vampire Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, October 20 - October 31

Blackpool Pleasure Beach will celebrate Halloween for 11 days straight, decorating the theme park with pumpkins, scarecrows and serving Halloween treats around the park.

On Saturday October 27, from 4pm the park will transform into a Vampire Pleasure Beach, where hordes of zombies and vampires, goblins and ghouls will be partying in the park with live music.

Guests are invited to don their scariest costumes all day, with competitions for best costumes.

Visit: 525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ- blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/vampire-pleasure-beach/

