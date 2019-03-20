125 free tickets to see Sir Ian McKellen on stage at Blackpool Grand Theatre

It will be a double whammy birthday event when legend of screen and stage Sir Ian McKellen presents his solo show at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in May.

And 125 young theatre goers will have the chance to see his new stage show for free.

With the Lancashire born star turning 80 this year he decided to mark the milestone with a new solo show Ian McKellen On Stage.

And Sir Ian was delighted to bring the tour to the stage at Blackpool Grand, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of The Grand and join their 125 year celebrations.

Tickets for the 'birthday' event have already sold out but with the theatre team and Sir Ian, both heavily committed to giving young people the chance to access live theatre, 125 free seats have been kept in reserve for a special lottery open to anyone aged between 18-26 years old

The six time Laurence Olivier award winner said: "I was always intrigued by the glamour of Blackpool, its shows and Illuminations. So, I wanted to present my new solo show at the beautiful Matcham Grand Theatre, raising funds for this spectacular building.

"The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In-between there will be anecdotes and acting."

"Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience.

"Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself, with The RSC, The National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, The Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions."

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/ian-mckellen-on-stage/