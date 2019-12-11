Yo ho ho ... Garstang's Santa Dash is so successful it could become an annual fixture

A dash which raised cash for some very good causes brought hundreds of Santas to the streets of Garstang.

The town's first every Santa Dash, the idea of mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster, was such a success that it may now become a fixture on the town's events calendar.

Mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster presents the prize for the best dressed dog in Garstang's Santa Dash 2019 photo: Mike Colleran

The community rallied to help raise £1,000 plus for the mayoral charities.

All age groups had been invited to take part and the route along High Street, Bridge Street and the riverside path was suitable for wheelchair and buggy users too.

There was even a section for the best festive dressed dog. But the dash's most unexpected star pet participant was a parrot in Christmas attire.

Coun Webster thanked all who had taken part and said: "I'm overwhelmed by the support. I'm absolutely delighted - I couldn't have done it without them.They are asking now are we going to do it next year - I think the answer has to be yes."

She continued: "The town looked fabulous. We had over 350 participants who ran,walked or jingled all the way. It was an inclusive event - anybody could take part, young and old."

Every participant was given a Santa suit and a finishers' medal. Refreshments were provided comprising hot chocolate from Wyrebank and gingerbread figures from Goodness Baked which is due to open in Garstang in the new year.

Coun Webster said more than £1,000 will have been raised from the Santa Dash entry fees and the money will be divided between her three mayoral year charities - CRY (Cardiac Risk in The Young), the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the North West Air Ambulance.

The event was opened by Town Crier Hilary McGrath with a festive cry.

The only and best dressed parrot in this year's Garstang Santa Dash 'Photo: Mike Colleran

The mayor added: "As mayor I am so proud of the community I live in and cannot thank everyone enough for taking part and enjoying the event. It also wouldn't be possible without my army of helpers who volunteered to help me in order to make this happen. "

* The prize for the best dressed festive dog was a hamper donated by Lanes Vets. The mayor is pictured presenting the hamper.

Starter's orders for the Garstang Santa Dash 2019 from Town Crier Hilary McGrath

