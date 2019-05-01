Walking a mile ‘in their shoes‘ for Cancer Research UK through Preston's Avenham Park

Share this article

Burley blokes got their legs out to walk a mile in mini skirts to raise money for a cancer charity.

Dozens of men took to the challenge walking through Avenham Park in Preston and helped to raise £400 for Cancer Research UK on Sunday.

Always game for a laugh!

Always game for a laugh!

The chaps sported a host of fashion-forward outfits, including sequined tops and pink skirts!

Organiser Roisin Pealan, who has breast cancer, said: “The walk went really well.

“We managed to raise more than £400 towards our gigantic 30k target.

“We have lots more events coming up in the future, including the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June and a Peaky Blinders themed ball in October at Preston North end’s Heath cotes.

What a pretty bunch!

What a pretty bunch!

“I’m currently being treated for advanced breast cancer and I started a new regime last week so I felt pretty weary in Sunday - but onwards and upwards.”

• To find out more and donate to the fund go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roisin-pelan2

Sonny Moss

Sonny Moss

Graham and Sally Smith, three

Graham and Sally Smith, three

Terry Pelan, Craig Pelan and Marc Cottam

Terry Pelan, Craig Pelan and Marc Cottam

Organisers Roisin Pelan, Ivy Brown , four, and Michael Brown

Organisers Roisin Pelan, Ivy Brown , four, and Michael Brown

The walk sets off Men walk through Preston's Avenham Park in mini skirts in aid of Cancer Research UK

The walk sets off Men walk through Preston's Avenham Park in mini skirts in aid of Cancer Research UK