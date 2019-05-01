Walking a mile ‘in their shoes‘ for Cancer Research UK through Preston's Avenham Park

Burley blokes got their legs out to walk a mile in mini skirts to raise money for a cancer charity.

Dozens of men took to the challenge walking through Avenham Park in Preston and helped to raise £400 for Cancer Research UK on Sunday.

Always game for a laugh!

The chaps sported a host of fashion-forward outfits, including sequined tops and pink skirts!

Organiser Roisin Pealan, who has breast cancer, said: “The walk went really well.

“We managed to raise more than £400 towards our gigantic 30k target.

“We have lots more events coming up in the future, including the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June and a Peaky Blinders themed ball in October at Preston North end’s Heath cotes.

What a pretty bunch!

“I’m currently being treated for advanced breast cancer and I started a new regime last week so I felt pretty weary in Sunday - but onwards and upwards.”

• To find out more and donate to the fund go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roisin-pelan2

Sonny Moss

Graham and Sally Smith, three

Terry Pelan, Craig Pelan and Marc Cottam

Organisers Roisin Pelan, Ivy Brown , four, and Michael Brown