This is how Lancashire looked in 1993

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1993. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1993

Four Preston youngsters showed team spirit when they took on a sporting challenge and netted up to 70 for Comic Relief. Brother and sister teams Mark and Clare Shirley and Christopher and Louise Allen, neighbours in Muirfield Close, took on a mammoth table tennis game lasting over 12 hours in the family garage jpimedia Buy a Photo

A team of animal lovers from a Chorley school have come tops in a national environmental competitions. Pupils Andrew Gregg, 13, Nick Farrimond, 12, Michael Fearon, 12 and John Toon, 12, from Southlands High school in Chorley scored 96 points out of a possible 116 in the animal quiz and now go through to the national finals during National Pet Week jpimedia Buy a Photo

This group are gathered for a special cheque presentation in Samlesbury - but who are they? Let us know jpimedia Buy a Photo

This motley crew are assembled to perform a pantomime at Chorley Hospital jpimedia Buy a Photo

