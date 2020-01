Here's a selection of the best wlaks to tempt you out of your easy chair and out and about into the glorious countryside on your doorstep. Specific details on these and more walks can be found here.

1. The Tolkien Trail in the Footsteps of JRR Tolkien, Ribble Valley Walk in the footsteps of author J.R.R. Tolkien who regularly stayed at Stonyhurst College in the Ribble Valley. This five and a half mile walk explores the richly beautiful surroundings that inspired him

2. Walking With The Witches Trail, Pendle In the shadow of Pendle Hill lie pretty villages, which tell a story of intrigue and witchcraft nearly 400 years old. Follow in the footsteps of the legendary Pendle Witches on this seven and a half mile walk.

3. Darwen Tower Walk, Darwen A West Pennine Moors Trail circular walk takes in some fantastic views of the surrounding countryside from Darwen Moors. Darwen Tower was built to celebrate Queen Victorias Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

4. The Wayside Arts Trail, Burnley The Wayside Arts Trail leads up to Burnleys Panopticon, Singing Ringing Tree, at Crown Point. This route gives two walks of eight and three miles.

