Snow Patrol thank fans for 'great' reception in Preston

Rock royalty Snow Patrol have said a huge “thank you” to fans in Preston for making their first live gig of 2020 a night to remember.

The legendary band played two “intimate” sets at Blitz at the weekend to celebrate their new album Reworked and mark 25 years in the music business.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody in action in Preston (photo and video by Blitz).

And the sell-out shows, set up by Action Records in Church Street, were a huge hit with hundreds of fans.

This week Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody sent a personal message on Twitter saying: “Thank you so much for putting the acoustic ‘in-store’ show on @ActionRecords and doing such a great job! We loved it. And thank you to everyone that came to the show in Preston on Friday. We had a great time at @BlitzVenue. gL.x”

Delighted Blitz owner Peter Alexander said: “The shows were special - a real up close and personal performance with one of the greats. The crowds were fantastic, the band were superb, everyone involved was totally professional. It was a great occasion for Preston.”

Snow Patrol are one of the biggest bands to play in Preston for decades and the two shows were seen as a major coup for Action Records and Blitz.

Their Blitz shows featured reworked tracks from their back catalogue, including a stripped-back version of their iconic hit Chasing Cars - the most-played song of the 21st century on radio.

Club owner Peter Alexander said the band had given fans “memories you just can’t buy.”

Action Recprds and Blitz are now planning a huge follow-up with top indie band Blossoms returning to Preston to play two shows on February 9 to promote their new album Foolish Loving Spaces which features their recent hit Your Girlfriend. Both shows at Blitz are already sold out.