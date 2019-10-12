Rail chaos in London hits services to Lancashire

West Coast mainline services between London and Lancashire have been seriously disrupted today after an incident at Milton Keynes.

All trains out of Euston Station were halted by an emergency on northbound lines, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in the capital.

Network Rail said some services have been cancelled and others delayed for at least 90 minutes.

The West Coast mainline connects London with Wigan, Preston and Lancaster and onwards up to Glasgow.

Football team Sutton United were caught up in the chaos at Euston and were unable to get their train up to Preston for their game at AFC Fylde.

The match was postponed shortly after midday when it became clear Sutton would not reach Kirkham in time. The game will be rescheduled to a later date.