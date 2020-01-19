Norwest Fellwalking group member raised funds for the Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue Team

A Lancashire man has raised more than £300 for the Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue Team by selling the walking diaries of a popular group stalwart.

Over the past three years Tony Harrison, has dedicated a great deal of his time transcribing the walking diaries of Stan Sharples, the former President of the Norwest Fellwalking Club, into a published book.

The diaries were found amongst Stan’s personal effects after he died in 2004 and recorded more than 2,000 walks he undertook between 1959 and the year of his death and as such provide a vivid testimony of his love and respect of the countryside.

Tony raffled copies of the book at the Norwest’s annual dinner, and together with other contributions he was able to donate more than £300 to the Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue Team.

Tony said: “The rescue team is a cause which I know Stan would have approved.”