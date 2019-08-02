Man accused of causing £160,000 of train delays after chasing his dog across the West Coast mainline near Preston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing £160,000 worth of delays to main line rail services near Preston.

British Transport Police say the man has been charged following an incident last night (Thursday) in which 16 trains were delayed on the West Coast mainline south of the city.

He is due to appear before magistrates tomorrow facing three offences of obstruction of the railway.

It is alleged trains were halted after the man was seen chasing his dog across all four tracks of the busy rail line.

Officers say the train driver who spotted him stopped and escorted him to safety. But by the time BTP officers arrived he had left the scene. He was arrested today.

A statement said: "A train was stopped south of Preston last night by a man chasing his dog over all four tracks of the West Coast Main Line.

"The train driver escorted him to safety as all trains were stopped. 16 trains delayed for total of 141 mins. Male left area prior to police arrival.

"A male has been charged with three offences of obstruction of the railway where over £160,000 worth of delays have been caused in the Preston area.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow."