Here is where you can see reindeer in Lancashire

If you and your family wish to see Rudolph and his friends, check these places out.
Merry Christmas.
1. Family Reindeer Experience at Wild Discovery, Ribby Hall
Visitors can make a pot of magical reindeer food and hand feed the reindeer. 'Entry for the 15-minute experience is 25pounds per family (maximum six people). 'Entry to Wild Discovery is 7.50 for adults and 6.50 for children. Under twos are free.
The reindeer will be on site, in Cabus Nook Lane, all month until 3pm on Christmas Eve.'One pound gate charge for visitors during their stay and an extra indoor playbarn charge for children as normal.'Old Holly Farm is open 9am until 5pm until Monday, December 23, and then 8am until 3pm on Tuesday, December 24.
The red deer will be by Santas side every day until 3pm Christmas Eve.'Entry to see Santa and his reindeer is 5, with under ones free.'Visitors can tour the rest of the farm and enjoy a Christmas quiz.