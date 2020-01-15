Here is how to train for a 10-day trek across Peru whilst raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Adventurers are being sought to take part in a 10-day expedition to Peru’s Machu Picchu to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Ahead of the trip, the charity’s chief officer Dan Hill has planned a series of training walks to help not only with fitness but also, team bonding.

These are scheduled for May, June, July and September and will take on the moorlands of Darwen and Tockholes, Pendle Hill, the Lakeland Fells and Arnside Knott – beauty spots across the Lancashire and South Cumbria region Rosemere Cancer Foundation supports.

Dan said: “In 2018, we undertook our first ever supporter expedition to the Great Wall of China. We were a group of 16, who all funded ourselves but asked family, friends and work colleagues to sponsor us on our adventure and so raised more than £30,000 to help fund projects benefitting local cancer patients.

“We had a fantastic time. A number of those from the China trip have already signed up for Peru but I would like a bigger team this time for what is a trip of a lifetime.”

The expedition starts with coach travel to Heathrow and flight to Cusco on Thursday, October 22.

All transport, hotel accommodation, trek meals, water, local guides, tour leader, UK doctor and camping equipment, excepting sleeping bags and mats, are included in the expedition’s cost, which is dependent on numbers but anticipated to be £2,395 - £2,595.

The party returns to the UK on Saturday, October 31.

For further information on joining the trek, call Dan Hill on 01772 528346.