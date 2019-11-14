Here is a list of popular aquariums in Lancashire Aquariums are great places to pass the time, marvelling at the hundreds of varieties of fish. Check out these aquariums. 1. Sea Life Centre, Blackpool There are more than 2,000 marine animals to marvel at and visitors can talk a walk through the underwater tunnel and see sharks swim above. Youngsters can enjoy meeting creatures at the Rock Pool. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Aqualife Leyland, in Southport Road, Leyland The firm has been voted tropical fish trader of the year two years in a row by Tropical Fish UK.'The aquariums speciality lies in Corydoras and other Catfish. ugc Buy a Photo 3. The Aquahome Aquatic Centre, Leyland The award-winning aquarium is based at Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland.'It has been voted Best Shop in the North West for the eighth year running by Practical Fishkeeping magazine. ugc Buy a Photo 4. UK Aquatic, Thornton Cleveleys UK Aquatics specialises in marine fish and corals and has a selection of freshwater fish and live plants for people to buy. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2