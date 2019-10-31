Here are the top Lancashire 5 pubs with log fires
If you fancy a cosy night in the pub, check these places out.
Thursday 31 October 2019 13:11
View the vote here:
VOTE: Where are the best pubs in Lancashire with log fires?
1. Haighton Manor
The venues website claims it is a country pub bursting with character and original features with a mixture of rooms, light and airy or snug and beamed with roaring fires.
ugc
2. No 13 Bonny Street, in Blackpool
The venue was formerly known as The Pump and Truncheon and has been revamped. Sunday roasts are a favourite - perfect by the cosy fire.'Photo: Jack Roberts.
ugc
3. Rose and Crown, in Southport Road, Ulnes Walton
Tom Evans and Craig Mather took over the traditional country pub last May. 'The venue, which was a finalist in the Lancashire Life Food and Drink Awards, has two fires: a wood burner and an open fire in the bar area.
ugc
4. Top Lock, Wheelton
The traditional country pub is located on the Leeds Liverpool canal, and with the roaring fire, it provides a stopping point after a long autumnal walk.
ugc
View more