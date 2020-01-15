Here are the most popular cocktail bars in Preston and Penwortham
These are the top five cocktail bars, as voted by readers.
1. Baker Street, Avenham Street, Preston
The bar has a vintage 1920s theme.'On Tuesdays there are open mic nights, Thursdays are band nights and on Fridays and Saturdays a DJ takes over.
2. 1842 Bar and Restaurant, Lune Street, Preston
There are plenty of cocktails to sample, as well as cask ales.'The venue also has The Rabbit Hole, with a variety of gins on offer.
3. Baluga, Miller Arcade, Preston
The bar is big on cocktails and a popular order for special occasions is the Pornstar Martini tree, which holds twelve vodka and Passionfruit cocktails, accompanied by Prosecco shots.
4. Lime Bar, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Lime Bar Lounge, in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, offers food, drink, afternoon tea and cocktails throughout the day, and is open evenings.'There is a themed quiz night every Tuesday.
