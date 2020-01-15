Cocktail bars

Here are the most popular cocktail bars in Preston and Penwortham

These are the top five cocktail bars, as voted by readers.

The bar has a vintage 1920s theme.'On Tuesdays there are open mic nights, Thursdays are band nights and on Fridays and Saturdays a DJ takes over.

1. Baker Street, Avenham Street, Preston

There are plenty of cocktails to sample, as well as cask ales.'The venue also has The Rabbit Hole, with a variety of gins on offer.

2. 1842 Bar and Restaurant, Lune Street, Preston

The bar is big on cocktails and a popular order for special occasions is the Pornstar Martini tree, which holds twelve vodka and Passionfruit cocktails, accompanied by Prosecco shots.

3. Baluga, Miller Arcade, Preston

Lime Bar Lounge, in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, offers food, drink, afternoon tea and cocktails throughout the day, and is open evenings.'There is a themed quiz night every Tuesday.

4. Lime Bar, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

