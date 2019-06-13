Here are the most popular butchers in Lancashire Readers have voted for their favourite places to get their fine meats, including tomahawk steaks and a juicy rack of lamb. Vote: Where are the best butchers in Lancashire? 1. Graham Eyes High Class Butchers, Warton Graham Eyes High Class Butchers, in Townsend Garage, Warton, has a range of pies, pasties and other fresh savoury products, as well as a host of ready made meals and meats. ugc Buy a Photo 2. Slacks Farm, Chorley Slacks Farm Butchers, in Market Walk, Chorley, sells marinated chicken skewers, extra lean slimming packs, pork marinated in a Caribbean sauce, barbecue packs, melt in the middle meats and steaks. 0 Buy a Photo 3. Browns Butchers, Chorley Browns Butchers, in Market Square. Chorley, specialises in 42-day dry-aged beef, the tomahawk steak and is well known for its popular English haggis through its subsidiary firm, Lancashire Haggis Co. ugc Buy a Photo 4. Anderton's Butchers, Longridge Andertons Butchers, in Derby Road, Longridge, stocks all varieties of meats, including game and barbecue favourites and has a catering and wholesale site at Higher College Farm, Hothersall. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2