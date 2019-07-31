Here are the most popular animal attractions in Lancashire Are you looking for a family day out where you can see some animals? Here are some places to try over the summer holidays. 1. Blackpool Zoo Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,500 rare and exotic animals including big cats, monkeys and zebras.'Entry is 17.99 for adults and 13.50 for children. ugc Buy a Photo 2. Wild Discovery, at Ribby Hall Village Wild Discovery, in Wrea Green, is an interactive and educational animal experience.'Youngsters can help feed meerkats, otters and bats.'Adults 7 pounds; children under 16 are 6 pounds ugc Buy a Photo 3. Wild Boar Park, Chipping Wild Boar Park has a wide variety of animals, including chipmunks, ostriches, sheep, and of course wild boars. 'Visitors can also have a go at feeding lambs and meerkats and handle chicks.'Entry 7.50 for adults and children ugc Buy a Photo 4. Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary, at Duxbury's Garden Centre, Whitestake The rescue and rehabilitation centre houses more than 90 birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and vultures.'Adults 6 pounds, children 4 pounds. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2