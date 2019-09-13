Here are the beauty rends for autumn/winter 2019

Autumn is coming, and in the beauty world, that means it’s time to embrace everything the new season has to offer.

Autumn is coming, and in the beauty world, that means it’s time to embrace everything the new season has to offer. The catwalks gave us a host of suitably autumnal looks, from dark lips to romantic hair, plus a bit of festive glitter.

Model backstage at Halpern AW19, make-up by MAC.

Here’s what’s going to be big in beauty for autumn/winter 2019.

Matte red lips

A velvet revolution was afoot backstage at Fashion Week, as make-up artists painted pouts in ruby red shades devoid of shine.

At Oscar de la Renta, the pigment had a blurry, soft-edged quality, while at Emilia Wickstead, Versace and Louis Vuitton, the colour was opaque and precisely lined.

Model backstage at Rodarte AW19, make-up by Nars

Major lashes

This season, the pros found novel ways to make lashes the focus of the face. At Dior, that meant painting thick Twiggy-style ‘lashes’ under the eyes. At Rixo, lashes were loaded up with gold glitter. The most extreme example came at Giambattista Valli, where silver fringed strips were stuck under models’ eyes.

With a host of new mascaras on the market, it means doll-like lashes are a must.

Berry lips

Photo of model backstage at Roksanda AW19, make-up by MAC

Berry shades were also a huge trend, from juicy plum at Roksanda and Tommy Hilfiger to deepest blackcurrant at Yohji Yamamoto and Marni.

Glitter

With party season gearing up, it makes sense that glitter keeps coming back as a key eye make-up trend, and this time around, there’s a sparkly option for everyone, from minimal to OTT.

Try a delicate dusting of silver flecks paired with cleaned skin and bare lips a la the Dries Van Noten catwalk, or load up your lids with jewel-toned dazzle dust, as seen at Halpern and Rodarte.

Glossy lips

Those who prefer shine to matte will be pleased to know that the lip gloss renaissance is still going strong.

This season, rather than a thick layer of lacquered colour, it’s about a ‘your lips but better’ vibe, like the soft pink tones at Naeem Khan and the juicy ‘bitten’ shade at Christopher Kane.

Messy hair

Messy means artfully arranged hair that has an undone quality, when actually, it’s very much ‘done’. At Versace, extensions were actually added to the front of models hair to create wisps, while balloons were used to create frizz at Alexa Chung, but the prettiest example was as Preen, where irregular curls were twisted and pinned into models hair to create a beautifully windswept feel.

Hair gel

One of the most incredible hair looks of the season was at Burberry, where strands were gelled and arranged in tattoo-like patterns on models’ foreheads.