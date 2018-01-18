Have a go..........Best places for trampoline fitness classes in Lancashire

Looking for a fun new work out for 2018? Your local trampoline park could have just the class to spring you into action, a brilliant way to keep fit, lose weight, build core strength and all while having fun

Why: Incorporating aerial aerobics and advanced calisthenics. trampolining fitness classes offer a high rate of calorie burning - around 700 calories an hour. It is low impact on joints and helps to build core strength.

How it works: If hitting the gym is torture these classes are designed to be way more fun than your typical workout. Group workouts typically range from 45 to 60 minutes and feature a lot of the same moves as normal gym classes—lunges, mountain climbers, jumping jacks—but on a trampoline.The exact routine will vary based on where you go and the intensity of moves can be scaled up or down depending on your fitness level.

Benefits: Working out on a trampoline can improve your coordination, agility and promotes stronger bones. It’s a total-body workout, engaging muscles throughout the whole body in order to stay balanced, making exercises more challenging.

Where you can go:

Ascent trampoline park, Blackpool

All classes run by a qualified fitness instructor. Fitness class days and times Monday 7pm – 8pm, Wednesday 7pm – 8pm and

Thursday 8pm – 9pm www.ascenttrampolinepark.co.uk

Energi trampoline park, Preston

All classes are run by qualified instructors on trampolines in the fitness zone term time only. Monday to Thursday and Sunday 45minutes from 8pm https://energiparks.co.uk

Flip Out , Preston

Increase flexibility and balance with a unique blend of exercises from trampolining, stunt boxes and gymnastics, all led by a trained instructor. Classes on Tuesday evenings at 8pm www.flipout.co.uk

Tramp2lean, Leyland

All classes are 45 minutes and are held three nights a week, Monday at 6.30pm, Wednesday 6.15pm and Thursday 6.30pm

www.tramp2lean.fitness/leyland