Free Rock on the Rec is Ribchester football club fundraiser

Ribchester Rovers Football Club hope to score a fundraising success this weekend - when the club hosts a free, one day rock festival.

The event on Saturday, July 20, f from 12.30pm forms part of this year's RIBFEST.

The free event called ‘Rock on the Rec’ starts at 12.30pm and will feature six local bands playing a mix of popular rock classics from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, The Strokes and The Stereophonics, as well as innovative new material. Donations to the club will be welcomed.

The show is headlined by five piece rock band Good Foxy from Clitheroe, and also features Breaking Waves, The Slydes, Violent Skies, Halcyon, and a rocking set from returning festival favourites 53 Degrees North.

Good Foxy takes inspiration from classic artists such as Cream and The Beatles, whilst also sounding current alongside artists like Tame Impala and White Denim.

The band have supported Status Quo in front of a 10,000 strong audience and appeared at festivals such as The Great Escape, Kendal Calling and Beatherder.

After a successful debut album and a clutch of singles, the band is presently finishing work on their second album due for release later this summer.

Ribchester Rovers Football Club is encouraging families to turn up with their chairs and rugs to enjoy a day out on the Ribchester recreation ground, off Church Street.

There will be a bouncy castle, rides, a magician, several food stalls as well as a new Gin bar.

All profits from the bar and any donations received will go towards helping the development of Ribchester Rovers and its ladies and junior teams.

Organiser Ben Jones said: "This family based music event is to raise funds and promote Ribchester Football Club and all we do for the community.”

The Football Club has two senior men's teams playing in summer and winter leagues, a veterans men's team and junior teams.

The Club's latest addition is a Ladies' team. Ben added: ”The new Ladies section is typical of the inclusive nature of our club. The motto of ‘If you want to play, we will find a way’ extends to all."

*RIBFEST continues next week with Barlowmoor String quartet playing on Sunday July 20 at 7pm and folk artists Katie Doherty and the Naviagtors on Friday July 26 at 7pm, Ribchester's Got Talent showcases on July 27 at 7pm and Ribchester Music Makers perform a sea shanties themed concert on July 28 at 7pm. All events in the village hall.