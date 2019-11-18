Tributes made to 27-year-old Ribble Valley nurse and hockey player who has died unexpectedly

Tributes have been made to a 27-year-old woman who has died unexpectedly at her Ribble Valley home.



Katy Marie Blezard, affectionately known as 'Blez' to family and friends, died at home in Chipping overnight on Friday, November 8.

Katy was a well-respected keeper at Longridge Hockey Club. Pic: Nicki Wilkinson

Miss Blezard's family said it has yet to be established how she died.

"Katy was a happy and bubbly character with a huge heart", said her family.



"She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her."

Katy had worked as a nurse at Royal Preston Hospital since 2013, where she began her career on the neurosurgery ward.

In recognition of her hard-work and leadership skills, Katy was promoted to the position of Sister.

In a moving tribute to their team mate, and loyal friend, Longridge Hockey Clubheld a minute's applause before last weekend's game, with Katy's favourite tipple, a can of Fosters, sitting in the goal. Pic: Nicki Wilkinson

In September 2019, Katy joined the hospital's critical care unit (CCU), providing essential care and treatment to severely ill patients.

Sarah Cullen, nursing director at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said "We are saddened to hear of our colleague Katy Blezard’s death. Our thoughts are with Katy’s family at this difficult time.

"Katy will be remembered with great fondness by her friends and colleagues."

When not at work caring for her patients, her family said Katy could usually be found playing in her role as 1st team keeper for Longridge Hockey Club, out with her dog "Zippo", or in the Sun Inn pub in the village of Chipping.

Her sister, Lucy, said: "Katy played hockey from a very young age. She was talent spotted and trained by Kay Hannon, an England Hockey coach when she was in her early teens."

A well-respected hockey keeper, Katy served as captain of the girls' Lancashire hockey squad for three years running, and was selected to play for the North of England ladies' hockey team.

A one-minute silence was held ahead of hockey matches across Lancashire last weekend.

Nicki Wilkinson, captain of Longridge Hockey Club, said: "Our beautiful, bubbly, crazy 1st team keeper Katy has been taken from our lives much too soon.

"Our club has been torn apart and our hockey family devastated. Katy will leave a big hole in all our hearts as well as our net."

Just days after her death, Katy was named in the England Hockey Team of the Week for her outstanding performance in her team's recent 2-1 victory over local rivals Garstang.

A funeral service to say goodbye to Katy will be held at 12pm on Thursday, November 21 at St Bartholomew's Church, Chipping.

The service will be followed by a celebration of Katy's life at the Sun Inn, Chipping.

Katy's family are inviting friends, colleagues and team mates to wear hockey kits, uniforms and bright colours at the service.

Donations in memory of Katy can be made to the family's chosen Endometriosis charity and Longridge Hockey Club .