This is how vulnerable Central Lancashire residents can get help during the coronavirus outbreak

Councils across Central Lancashire have established their own "community hubs" to co-ordinate efforts to help those left struggling by the coronavirus pandemic.

They can provide vital support such as food and medicine deliveries to residents who are particularly at risk from Covid-19 - and who are unable to rely on family or friends to keep them stocked up with basic supplies.

A doorstep drop of supplies in Chorley

People who are staying at home because of their age or medical condition - as well as those self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms - can all get help.

The authorities are drawing on their own databases to identify people likely to be in need of support, but they have also set up contact centres so that residents can get in touch directly.

If you or somebody you know of is struggling or requires help and support during the coronavirus crisis, please contact the relevant council team:

CHORLEY

Call: 01257 515 151 and press zero when prompted (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)

E-mail: contact@chorley.gov.uk

Online: chorley.gov.uk/chorleytogether



FYLDE

Call: 01253 658448

Email: helpneeded@fylde.gov.uk

Online: fylde.gov.uk/communitysupport



PRESTON

Call: 01772 906777 (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)

Email: support@preston.gov.uk

Online: preston.gov.uk/coronavirus



RIBBLE VALLEY

Call: 01200 414597

Email: communityhub@ribblevalley.gov.uk

Online: ribblevalley.gov.uk/coronavirus



SOUTH RIBBLE

Call: 01772 625 625 (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)

E-mail: Covid19support@southribble.gov.uk

Online: southribble.gov.uk/southribbletogether



WYRE

Call: 01253 891000

Online: wyre.gov.uk/together



LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Call: 0300 123 6720 (during office hours) or 0300 123 6722 (outside normal hours)

Email: acscustomer.services@lancashire.gov.uk

Online: lancashire.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/your-health-and-wellbeing/coronavirus