Mayor's open letter to residents of Garstang during Coronavirus crisis

The mayor of Garstang Coun Elizabeth Webster has published an open letter to local residents thanking them for being good neighbours during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

She also announced, as reported in last week's Courier, that while meetings are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic Town Council decisions will be delegated to Town Clerk Edwina Parry, who will consult with both the mayor and deputy mayor. Coun Webster said this was necessary to enable the Council to fulfil its responsibilities to its residents. Wherever possible other Town councillors will be consulted by email

Here are Coun Webster's words:

Dear Garstang

I hope you are all staying safe and well in these unprecedented and scary times during the

Coronavirus outbreak. I am very proud of Garstang for pulling together and taking care of

each other, the elderly and isolated, and in particular everyone involved with the new

Garstang Volunteer Force.

Garstang Town Council have donated £200 towards this initiative and I will personally be helping out at the call centre.

This new initiative is up and running specifically to help the isolated and vulnerable residents in Garstang, Scorton, Forton, Cabus, Claughton, Catterall, Churchtown andBarnacre with Bonds. The helpline numbers are 07493 557975 and 07340 568400 from10am to 4pm every day.

They offer the following services:

1. Shopping orders and delivery - phone your order into the call centre and they will sort it

for you.

2. Prescription collection and delivery.

3. Pension collection and delivery - this service will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays

only. Please contact the call centre to arrange.

4. Chat buddies to help lessen isolation.

Some local shops are now providing a delivery service. Please shop local if you can.

We held an extraordinary meeting and we resolved that the delegation of Council decisions be delegated to the Clerk, in consultation with the Mayor (chairman) and Deputy Mayor (vice-chairman) during any period of restricted activity declared by the Government in respect of the Covid-19 virus. Such delegation is to enable the Council to fulfil its responsibilities to its residents’ under the current circumstances.

The Council further resolved that, where possible, prior to the Council decision being resolved,

town councillors views and their approval is sought by circulating a round robin email by the Clerk.

It will be of no surprise that we will be unable to hold any physical meetings or gatherings

during this time. This includes full council, committee meetings, annual parish or council

meetings. These are extraordinary times, and they call for extraordinary measures.

Nominations are still being taken online for our Town Council Awards with the closing date

being 30 March. For the time being we will have to hold onto the nominations until further

notice.

I was saddened to hear about the cancellation of the North West Car Stages recently, but as

events have unfolded it was indeed the correct decision to make and this was only the tip of

the iceberg. Many events have been forced to cancel. I cannot imagine Spring Bank Holiday

Monday (Whit Monday) without the Children’s festival, which some people refer to as

Christmas Day in Garstang! I am sure the calendar of events that will be sorely missed this

year will come back bigger and better next year.

Our lives have changed so much and we are all having to adjust to the current lockdown.

Home schooling, business and shop closures, park closures and restricted movement etc.We will continue to share as much information as possible as we receive it from the Government, Wyre Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, National and Local Council Associations and various other authorities.

Information is regularly updated on our websitewww.garstangtowncouncil.org and our Facebook page. If you need to contact the Town Clerk, please email info@garstangtowncouncil.org

I wish you all well and to stay safe.

Best wishes

Coun Elizabeth Webster

Mayor of Garstang