Longridge pupil's good deed to help brighten up people's lives under lock-down

A Longridge primary school pupil helped to brighten up her neighbours' week when she made and delivered bouquets of flowers.

Mia Donohue (eight), who attends St Wilfrid's RC Primary School in Longridge, spent three days last week arranging and delivering colourful flowers donated by Aldi in Fulwood.

Aldi in Fulwood donated the flowers.

She made 70 to 80 bouquets, which she left on Mersey Street doorsteps during a daily half hour walk.

Her mum Fiona said: "She always likes helping to make people feel happy and she's always drawing pictures and making things for others. She just wants to make people smile."

Fiona (46) added: "I posted pictures on Facebook group Your Longridge and the amount of likes and comments we received was brilliant. I think we had nearly 500 likes.

"Lots of people commented to say it had made them smile and that it was really thoughtful of Mia. I'm so proud of her.

Mia made 70 to 80 bouquets, which she left onMersey Street doorsteps during a daily half hour walk.

"She's such a lovely person and always thinking of her friends and family. She just likes to make people feel proud."

Mia's auntie, Lynsey Wignall, who works at the Fulwood store, brought around 50 bunches of daffodils home on the first night. She then brought around 50 more bunches of flowers, including lilies, the following evening.

"I just want to say a big thank you to Lynsey and Aldi, as Mia wouldn't have been able to do this without their donations," said Fiona.

Mia, who is part of her school's gardening club, separated each flower before arranging them into a vivid display and tying them together with ribbon.

The budding creative has also made a huge rainbow in a window at home, which Fiona says has attracted a lot of positive attention.

She added: "I often hear people saying how brilliant it is as they pass by and that it has made them smile."