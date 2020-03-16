Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Lancashire County Council's home library service suspended | 560,000 volunteers to support NHS | Number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rises to 422 Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Coronavirus live blog as it happened: latest as 405,000 volunteers sign up to help NHS