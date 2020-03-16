Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Jury trials in England and Wales put on hold | Primark to close all 189 stores | Pubs, bars, theatres, restaurants and gyms close across the county Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, which has reached Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Eastenders shuts down, Glastonbury off , Schools and colleges forced to shut, Sainbury's and Booths offer special shopping hours Don't visit mum tomorrow urges PM who says outbreak is accelerating