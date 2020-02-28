Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust hits 80 per cent flu jab target for staff

Four out of five frontline healthcare staff in Lancashire and South Cumbria have been vaccinated against the flu this winter as part of a national campaign to protect patients, services and local communities.



Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said it has prioritised providing the vaccinations to front line staff in a bid to protect patients and their staff.

The Trust has smashed the 80 per cent target set nationally, with a record number of 3,505 frontline staff vaccinated this year.

The campaign was launched in October and runs until the end of March, which has already beat the nationwide NHS target of 80 per cent.

Maria Nelligan, director of Nursing and Quality at the Trust, said: “I’m delighted that we reached the target with 81 per cent of staff vaccinated this year, which is an increase of four per cent from

winter 2018/19.

“Getting vaccinated against the flu virus not only protects our staff, but also their family, friends and, most importantly, patients.

“This achievement is all down to the hard work of our vaccinators supported and lead by our Infection Prevention and Control Team. The team have gone above and beyond, visiting wards and teams during the week and out of hours to offer the flu jab to our staff.”