Here is what beauty products you can buy to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual event where brands unveil pink products in aid of breast cancer charities.

This year, the aim is to make women more knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms of the disease.

The advice is to regularly check your breasts for changes - such as the size or shape, any lumps, dimpling or texture change, a rash or redness, or liquid that comes from the nipples - and get them checked at your GP.

Estee Lauder, the company responsible for the iconic pink ribbon symbol, has produced leaflets showing what to look for when checking your breasts, available at its beauty counters across the UK.

Here are nine of the best breast cancer awareness beauty buys, which will help raise money for research.

1. Elemis Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Supersize, £110

The Elemis cult classic gets a hot pink makeover this month and the company will be making a £25,000 donation to Breast Cancer Care.

2. George Tickled Pink Blossom Matte Lipstick, £3, Asda

For every sale, a 40p donation will be made to Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports the charity Breast Cancer Now.

3. Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign Beauty Box, £25

Bringing together eight travel-size treats from the Estee Lauder range – including Bobbi Brown lipstick and a Clinique cleansing balm – this luxury line-up is worth over £83.

For every box sold, £15 will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

4. GHD Ink on Pink Gold Styler, £139

GHD partnered with tattoo artist David Allen, who specialises in mastectomy tattoos, for the design of its latest limited edition hair straightener. For every sale, £10 will go to Breast Cancer Now.

5. Vaseline Tickled Pink Rosy Lip Tin, £1.50, Asda

For each pink Vaseline tin sold, 15p will go to Breast Cancer Now.

6. Origins Think Bold Limited Edition Blooming Bold Lipstick Kit, £18.50

The shade, Dusky Rose, is a soft, vintage pink. For every lipstick kit, 100 per cent of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

7. Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne, £98

Each year, Jo Malone donates £20 for every sale of its Red Roses Cologne to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

8. Nourish London Limited Edition Radiance Firming Facial Oil, £25

A total of £2.50 from every bottle sold will go to Walk the Walk.

9. RevitaLash Advanced Pink Limited Edition, £74

RevitaLash eyelash conditioning serum was invented when founder Michael Brinkenhoff’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32.

The company will donate a portion of profits from sales of its serums, to breast cancer research and education initiatives.